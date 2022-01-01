Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry cheesecake in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Strawberry Cheesecake
Hollywood restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
La Carreta Pembroke Pines
301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines
No reviews yet
Cheesecake Strawberry
$4.25
More about La Carreta Pembroke Pines
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
La Carreta Miramar
14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
Avg 4.5
(3824 reviews)
Cheesecake Strawberry
$4.25
More about La Carreta Miramar
Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood
Tuna Sandwiches
Kung Pao Chicken
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Crab Rangoon
Avocado Salad
Tarts
Gnocchi
Salmon
More near Hollywood to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(211 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston