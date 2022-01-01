Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve stromboli

Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana - 11338 Miramar Pkwy

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stromboli with 1 topping$12.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana - 11338 Miramar Pkwy
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE STANDARD STROMBOLI$25.95
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven
LARGE CUSTOM STROMBOLI$25.95
Stomboli with mozzarella and your choice of 4 TOPPINGS
SMALL STANDARD STROMBOLI$12.95
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS,ONIONS & MOZZARELLA wrapped in dough and baked in the oven
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Beef Fried Rice

Eggplant Parm

Margherita Pizza

Vegetable Fried Rice

Steak Tacos

Home Fries

Chicken Soup

Hash Browns

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston