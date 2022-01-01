Tiramisu in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gold Marquess image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Gold Marquess

8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$4.90
More about Gold Marquess
Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$7.50
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU$11.00
Homemade Italian dessert consisting of layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee and brandy or liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

