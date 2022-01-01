Tortellini in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Tortellini w/Hearty Tomato Sauce$18.95
Huge Portion- can serve 2! Tender baby pasta pillow rings stuffed with Ricotta and Romano cheeses. Homemade pasta entrees, served with garlic rolls and choice of soup, garden salad with choice of homemade dressing or Caesar salad.
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP - Pembroke Pines

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEAL TORTELLINI ALLA VODKA$24.00
Rounded pasta filled with veal served with a vodka pink sauce
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP - Pembroke Pines

