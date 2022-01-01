Tortellini in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve tortellini
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Cheese Tortellini w/Hearty Tomato Sauce
|$18.95
Huge Portion- can serve 2! Tender baby pasta pillow rings stuffed with Ricotta and Romano cheeses. Homemade pasta entrees, served with garlic rolls and choice of soup, garden salad with choice of homemade dressing or Caesar salad.
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP - Pembroke Pines
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP - Pembroke Pines
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|VEAL TORTELLINI ALLA VODKA
|$24.00
Rounded pasta filled with veal served with a vodka pink sauce