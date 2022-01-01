Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar

Avg 3 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.96
More about Vicky Bakery
Scruby's BBQ image

 

Scruby's BBQ

251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Oreo Cookie Cake$5.99
More about Scruby's BBQ

