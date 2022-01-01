Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve waffles

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Waffle$4.79
Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Sports Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Purple Orchid

3501 Johnson st, Hollywood

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Power Waffles$6.99
Power Waffles made with 8 different Whole Grains. Topped with fresh bananas and sugar free syrup. Dairy, nuts and egg free.
More about Purple Orchid
The Hollywood Donut Factory image

 

The Hollywood Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 slices of Bacon or Sausage$11.99
2 Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Bacon or Sausage$14.99
Blueberry Waffle$5.99
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HALF ORDER WAFFLE FRIES$3.75
crispy waffle fries
FULL ORDER WAFFLE FRIES$5.85
crispy waffle fries
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

