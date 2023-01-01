Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Consumer pic

 

Smoothie Time

8900 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Yogurt Parfait$6.95
YOGURT BASE, COCONUT FLAKES, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, GRANOLA
More about Smoothie Time
Item pic

 

Lady Baker

14545 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$9.50
Start your day on a healthy note with our Yogurt Parfait! Made with layers of creamy Greek yogurt, fresh seasonal fruits, and crunchy granola, our parfait is the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. Packed with protein and essential nutrients, our Yogurt Parfait is the perfect breakfast or mid-day snack to fuel your day. Each spoonful is a delicious and nutritious treat that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized. Made with the freshest ingredients and carefully crafted to perfection, come and try our Yogurt Parfait today and indulge in a guilt-free treat that is both healthy and delicious!
More about Lady Baker

