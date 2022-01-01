Go
Slice of LA

We’re pleased to welcome you to Slice of LA. Slice of LA aims to not only serve the best pizza, but to provide an atmosphere where our customers feel comfortable and conversation flows. We serve American classics, rustic Roman flavors, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, so whatever your tastes, we’ve got you covered.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

12747 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Pizza$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil.
Meat Lovers Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, ham and beef.
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
Vegan Pizza$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Organic lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Chicken Wings$8.99
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
Vegetarian Pizza$16.00
MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Cheese Slice$3.63
Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
Marinara, Black Forest Ham, Fresh Pineapple
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12747 Ventura Blvd

Studio City CA

Sunday12:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:30 am
