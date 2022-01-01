Go
Toast

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

We’re pleased to welcome you to Slice of LA. Located in the heart of Hollywood’s entertainment district, Slice of LA aims to not only serve the best pizza, but to provide an atmosphere where our customers feel comfortable and conversation flows. We serve American classics, rustic Roman flavors, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, so whatever your tastes, we’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re out on the town for drinks or having a movie night at home, give us a call, and have a slice of the best pizza in Hollywood!

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

6541 Hollywood Blvd • $

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Slice$3.63
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Meat Lovers Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage
Vegan Pizza$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
Bread Sticks$4.99
Freshly baked to order bread sticks with a side of tomato sauce.
Chicken Wings$8.99
Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Bbq sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, fresh cilantro.
Pepsi Can$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6541 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EDEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Escape Hotel Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brothers Meatballs

No reviews yet

Say ciao to tradition and hello to your new favorite plant-based Italian bistro: Brothers Meatballs. Inspired by the food Mama so lovingly prepared for Sunday suppers, these meatballs are a modern take on a family classic. All menu items are 100% plant-based and made with Mama's secret ingredient: love.

Stout Burgers & Beers

No reviews yet

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston