Holman's Table
Holman’s Table is a dining experience that celebrates the spirit of travel, encouraging guests to relax and embark from the everyday. Diners can expect fresh, modern, sophisticated dishes complimented by a beautifully classic bar and wine list.
The gorgeous space captures the beau monde essence of jet set travel, lending guests the luxurious sense of finding themselves at the center of the world.
Join us in the Dining Room for an unforgettable dinner, or grab drinks & bar snacks in Cora’s Lounge. Fly in and park your plane on the tarmac (for real). Dine al fresco on our tarmac patio in the warmer Minnesota months.
644 Bayfield St
Location
644 Bayfield St
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Taco House
Come in and enjoy!
El Burrito Mercado
NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays.
If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
We are a bit short staffed today December 20th. Unfortunately today we will only being taking Togo orders in person to accommodate our in restaurant diners. We apologize for the inconvenience.
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
West Side roastery and coffee bar offering delicious, seasonal coffees since 2014. We offer our coffees via wholesale to cafes, restaurants and other businesses both locally and nationally, through our online store and at our on-site coffee bar. Here, we offer bags of coffee to take home, brewed coffee (both batch brew and pourovers), espresso beverages, pastries, snacks and some non-coffee drinks. Come by and say hi!