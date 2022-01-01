Holmdel ramen spots you'll love
Must-try ramen spots in Holmdel
More about Bell Market - Corbo & Sons
Bell Market - Corbo & Sons
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel
|Popular items
|Firehouse Pepperoni, Large
|$22.50
Olli Pepperoni, Hot Honey
|White + Rosemary, Large
|$21.00
Local Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit
|Margherita, Large
|$19.00
Jersey Girl Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
More about Bell Market Catering & Events
Bell Market Catering & Events
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel
|Popular items
|Cold Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
|$80.00
Assorted Bottled Beverages including Water, Iced Teas, and Sodas
*Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
|Charcuterie Board, Large
|$160.00
Assorted Cured Meats, Assorted Pickles
|Seasonal Fruit Platter, Small
|$48.00
Chef's Selection of Sliced Seasonal Fruit. Serves 12