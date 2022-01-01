Holmes Slice
The vibes are still alive
6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760
Popular Items
Location
6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760
Alpharetta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
The LTH Coffee and Social cafe is unique in that it also serves as a music venue with a large stadium seating and expansive outdoor patio for your enjoyment. Along with the 100% Arabica coffee from Rwanda, we serve 12 taps of local craft beer and features music artists every Wednesday.
Flavor Juicery
Come in and enjoy!
Catrina's Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Come in and enjoy!