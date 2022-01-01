Go
Toast

Holmes Slice

The vibes are still alive

6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Proper Zah$22.00
Red Sauce, Basil, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella
Whole Italian Job$25.50
Pesto Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella
Slice Proper Zah$7.50
Red Sauce, Basil, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella
Whole Pepperoni$20.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Custom Job$25.50
1 Sauce, 3 Veg. Toppings, 1 Primo Topping
Slice Cheese$5.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella
Whole Cheese$18.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella
Slice Buff Daddy$8.00
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Mozzarella
12 Buffalo Wings$20.00
Slice Pepperoni$6.50
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
See full menu

Location

6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760

Alpharetta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

No reviews yet

The LTH Coffee and Social cafe is unique in that it also serves as a music venue with a large stadium seating and expansive outdoor patio for your enjoyment. Along with the 100% Arabica coffee from Rwanda, we serve 12 taps of local craft beer and features music artists every Wednesday.

Flavor Juicery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catrina's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston