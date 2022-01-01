Holt restaurants you'll love
Must-try Holt restaurants
More about Buddies Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddies Grill
2040 N Aurelius Rd #13, Holt
|Popular items
|Buddies Burger
|$9.99
Angus patty grilled to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Substitute a chicken breast for no charge!
|Quesadilla
|$14.99
Two 12" tortillas with chicken or beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and scallions. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Los Tres Amigos
Los Tres Amigos
2457 Cedar St, Holt
More about Darb's Crystal Bar
Darb's Crystal Bar
4279 Holt Rd, Holt