Holt restaurants you'll love

Go
Holt restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Holt

Must-try Holt restaurants

Buddies Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Grill

2040 N Aurelius Rd #13, Holt

Avg 4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buddies Burger$9.99
Angus patty grilled to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Substitute a chicken breast for no charge!
Quesadilla$14.99
Two 12" tortillas with chicken or beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Cobb Salad$11.99
Greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and scallions. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Buddies Grill
Main pic

 

Los Tres Amigos

2457 Cedar St, Holt

No reviews yet
More about Los Tres Amigos
Darb's Crystal Bar image

 

Darb's Crystal Bar

4279 Holt Rd, Holt

Avg 4.9 (826 reviews)
More about Darb's Crystal Bar
