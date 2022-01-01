Holton restaurants you'll love
More about Trails Cafe
GRILL
Trails Cafe
601 Arizona Ave, Holton
Popular items
Cheeseburger
$8.59
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
Chicken Fried Steak
$14.99
Breaded tenderized steak, country fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.09
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
More about Willcott Brewing Company
Willcott Brewing Company
219 W 4th St, Holton