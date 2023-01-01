Bacon cheeseburgers in Holton
Trails Cafe - Holton
601 Arizona Ave, Holton
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.29
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$9.49
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with crispy applewood bacon & bleu cheese crumbles.
|Gigantor Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference with smoked applewood bacon & cheddar.
The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
325 New York Ave, Holton
|Bacon Guacamole Pico Burger
|$13.50
hardwood smoked bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50