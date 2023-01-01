Bacon cheeseburgers in Holton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

0a3f1dde-14ce-4c60-a57a-11481ff82d5f image

GRILL

Trails Cafe - Holton

601 Arizona Ave, Holton

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.29
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
Bacon Bleu Burger$9.49
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with crispy applewood bacon & bleu cheese crumbles.
Gigantor Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference with smoked applewood bacon & cheddar.
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
BG pic

 

The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

325 New York Ave, Holton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Guacamole Pico Burger$13.50
hardwood smoked bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

