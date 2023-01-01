Chicken fried steaks in Holton
Holton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
GRILL
Trails Cafe - Holton
601 Arizona Ave, Holton
|SR Chicken Fried Steak
|$9.99
Breaded tenderized steak, country fried, choice of potato, green beans, Texas toast & drink.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.29
Breaded tenderized steak, country fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$9.29
Chicken fried steak, lettuce & pickles on a bun.