Chicken tenders in Holton

Holton restaurants
Holton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

GRILL

Trails Cafe - Holton

601 Arizona Ave, Holton

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strip Dinner$16.49
Boneless breast of chicken tenders, hand breaded, fried & served with ranch or sweet n' sour sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Chicken Strip$3.29
SR Chicken Strips$9.99
Hand breaded boneless breast of chicken tenders, fired & served with choice of potato, green beans, Texas toast, choice of dipping sauce & drink.
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

325 New York Ave, Holton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$11.00
All baskets served with fries & coleslaw
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

