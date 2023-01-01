Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Holton
/
Holton
/
Corn Dogs
Holton restaurants that serve corn dogs
GRILL
Trails Cafe - Holton
601 Arizona Ave, Holton
Avg 4.5
(648 reviews)
Kids Mini Corn Dog
$7.50
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
325 New York Ave, Holton
No reviews yet
Mini Corn Dogs (8 )
All kids meals are served with fries or oranges, includes Pop or Tea
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
