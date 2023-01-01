Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Holton

Holton restaurants
Holton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Trails Cafe image

GRILL

Trails Cafe - Holton

601 Arizona Ave, Holton

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
BG pic

 

The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

325 New York Ave, Holton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

