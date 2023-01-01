Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Holton
/
Holton
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Holton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
GRILL
Trails Cafe - Holton
601 Arizona Ave, Holton
Avg 4.5
(648 reviews)
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$6.99
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
325 New York Ave, Holton
No reviews yet
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks
$7.50
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Holton
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Turkey Bacon
Chicken Fried Steaks
Chicken Sandwiches
Taco Salad
Fried Pickles
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Holton to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Weston
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Platte City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston