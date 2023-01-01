Mushroom burgers in Holton
Trails Cafe - Holton
601 Arizona Ave, Holton
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$8.99
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled mushrooms & swiss.
The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille
325 New York Ave, Holton
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.50
sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50