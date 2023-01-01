Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Holton

Holton restaurants
Holton restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

GRILL

Trails Cafe - Holton

601 Arizona Ave, Holton

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$8.99
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled mushrooms & swiss.
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

325 New York Ave, Holton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.50
sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss on a toasted split top bun.Served with crinkle fries sub: tots. seasoned waffle fries, onion rings, natural fried chips or sweet potato fries + 1.50
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

