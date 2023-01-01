Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Holton

Holton restaurants
Holton restaurants that serve taco salad

Trails Cafe image

GRILL

Trails Cafe - Holton

601 Arizona Ave, Holton

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$10.49
Your choice: diced grilled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa & sour cream & served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Beef Taco Salad$9.79
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa & sour cream; served in a crispy flour tortilla shell
More about Trails Cafe - Holton
BG pic

 

The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

325 New York Ave, Holton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Taco Salad$0.00
fresh tortilla chips topped with meat of choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato, olives, jalapeños, served with sour cream & salsa on the side
More about The Cockeyed Pig Dive Bar and Grille

