Holt's Sweet Shop - Baxley - 118 Azalea Rd
Open today 7:00 AM - 6:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:59 pm
Location
118 Azalea Rd, Baxley GA 31513
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Manna Cafe & Eatery New Location - 54 E Jarman St
No Reviews
54 East Jarman Street Hazlehurst, GA 31539
View restaurant
2 Brothers Diner & Catering - 28 West Jefferson Street
No Reviews
28 West Jefferson Street Hazlehurst, GA 31539
View restaurant