Holuakoa Coffee Shack

Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill

No reviews yet

Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill is a casual local's joint featuring fresh seafood, steaks, pasta and a variety of salads at affordable prices. The restaurant (named after our daughter) is the culmination of much hard work and the dedication of ourselves and our crew. We invite you to be our guests and experience great food and old fashioned hospitality, island style. Angie and Paul—Proprietors of your Local Ohana Grill. Established 2004.

