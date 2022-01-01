Go
Holuakoa Coffee Shack

Located on the slopes of the Kona Coffee belt, you'll find us nestled in historic and picturesque Holualoa Village. Join us in our 1900's coffee shack or under the great Monkey Pod tree for a legendary cup of Kona coffee and enjoy some of our Ohana's favorite recipes made with locally sourced ingredients.

76-5900 mamalahoa highway

Popular Items

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Havarti, egg and pesto served on an everything bagel
Latte
KOA Cuban$12.00
Turkey, salami, cheddar cheese, pickle and secret sauce toasted to perfection on a baguette. Served with chips.
Portuguese Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Banana Bread$3.50
Avocado Toast$9.00
Breakfast Burrito$8.25
Served with choice of house made red or green salsa
100% Kona Cold Brew
Turkey Pesto$12.00
Toasted turkey, havarti and pesto on a baguette. Served with chips.
Julie's Donuts (vegan)$5.30
Location

76-5900 mamalahoa highway

Holualoa HI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
