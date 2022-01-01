Go
Holy City Brewing

Order food and to-go beer online and pick up at our take-out window!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1021 Aragon Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (2324 reviews)

Popular Items

PRETZELS (TWO)$10.00
BRUSHED WITH BROWN BUTTER THEN SPRINKLED WITH SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEER CHEESE AND IPA MUSTARD.
CHOPPED CHEESE$13.00
SEASONED BEEF, DICED PEPPERS & ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, "THE SAUCE", ON A PRESSED ROLL
HCB ENTREE SALAD$9.00
HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED RADISH, CUCUMBER, ONIONS,
CRUMBLED GOAT CHEESE, AND MUSTARD PRETZEL CROUTONS WITH A CHOICE OF HEFEWEIZEN VINAIGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLUE CHEESE
[ADD BACON LARDON $3]
[ADD CHICKEN $4]
[ADD STEAK $4]
[ADD FALAFEL $4]
[ADD BURGER $4]
[ADD GYRO MEAT $4]
[ADD PORKSTRAMI $4]
[ADD SHRIMP $6]
BOILED PEANUTS$6.00
PILSNER, CORIANDER, AND CHILE FLAKE
SINGLE PRETZEL$6.00
BRUSHED WITH BROWN BUTTER THEN SPRINKLED WITH SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEER CHEESE AND IPA MUSTARD.
HOLY CITY BURGER$13.00
DOUBLE PATTY, PIMENTO CHEESE, PICKLED & FRIED GREEN TOMATO, BACON, LETTUCE, REMOULADE, ON BRIOCHE
FALAFEL BURGER$12.00
CRISPY FALAFEL PATTY, RED PEPPER WALNUT SPREAD, LEMON POPPYSEED YOGURT, GREENS, SPROUTS, ON PITA
CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
FIRST SMOKED THEN FRIED AND SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE.
SAUCES: BUFFALO, PLUFF MUD BBQ, HOT GARLIC PARM, HONEY SAMBAL, B&S KOREAN MUSTARD, HOT GREEN CHILE
DRY RUBS: DIRTY DUST, NASHVILLE HOT, SWEET BBQ
SIDE OF BEER CHEESE$1.00
CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL$7.00
Location

1021 Aragon Ave.

North Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Porter Room at Holy City Brewing is a private event space sharing the same address.

Located in Riverfront Park, MOMO is a purveyor of American dining from esteemed Chef Justin Moore
MOMO is founded on the principle of being creative and having fun in hopes that our guest will share our excitement. As husband and wife owners Justin & Iryna we truly appreciate the guest that continue to make our dreams come true. It is shaped by our craftsman approach to cooking, our cocktail program, the culture of our city, and the products of our local farmers and fishermen.
Our menu options are seasonal, and change based on the ingredient's availability and inspirations of the kitchen. We take pride in our values and hope to continue to grow and support the local food community.

Support your Roots! Order delicious BBQ fresh from our smoker!

Hallo! Jackrabbit Filly is a neighborhood restaurant that proudly serves heritage-driven, New Chinese American cuisine in Park Circle, North Charleston. Our menu includes lots of soy, gluten, peanuts, and other allergens. If you have a special dietary need, please call us to place your take-out order. Thanks y'all, we look forward to seeing you soon.

