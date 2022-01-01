Go
Toast

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

Slow Smoked Award Winning BBQ!
Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering

4130 Sepulveda Blvd B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corn Bread$4.95
Mac & Cheese
The cheesiest Mac around
Brisket
USDA Choice Texas-style brisket smoked for hours
Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
House Slaw
Fresh and Creamy and made from scratch daily!
Big BBQ Sampler$39.95
Choice of 4 delicious BBQ Meat options and (2) 1/2 Pint Scratch Sides. Served with 4 of our famous Holy rolls
Baby Backs
Rubbed and smoked Tender Baby Back Ribs
Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
BBQ Plate #2$21.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
See full menu

Location

4130 Sepulveda Blvd B

Culver City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnnie's Pastrami

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quicksand Culver City

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Moto Ramen

No reviews yet

Welcome to Moto Ramen!! Use Promo Code LETSMOTO to get 10% off CURBSIDE PICKUP.

Trà Space

No reviews yet

Premium hand-whisked matcha. Fresh brewed tea & boba.
Each drink is individually crafted, made to order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston