Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

Come in and enjoy!

10645 Pico Blvd

Popular Items

Corn Bread$4.95
House Slaw
Fresh and Creamy and made from scratch daily!
Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
Baby Backs
Rubbed and smoked Tender Baby Back Ribs
BBQ Plate #2$21.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
Big BBQ Sampler$39.95
Choice of 4 delicious BBQ Meat options and (2) 1/2 Pint Scratch Sides. Served with 4 of our famous Holy rolls
Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
Mac & Cheese
The cheesiest Mac around
Location

10645 Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
No reviews yet

