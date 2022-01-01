Go
Holy Cow

Del Ray's Gourmet Burger Joint. Certified Angus Beef Burgers, Hand Cut Fries, Milkshakes.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2312 Mt Vernon Ave • $$

Avg 4 (667 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
Onion Rings$4.95
Crispy, breaded deep-fried goodness.
Classic Hand-Cut Fries$3.95
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Titan Tater Tots$3.95
Classic Delicious Fried Tater Tots
Classic Oreo$5.95
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
START HERE! BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Go Simple or Go Big! click here to create your own Classic Custom Burger or Unique Sandwich.
Kids Cheesburger$6.95
Chocolate Chocolate$5.95
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Cajun Style Fries$4.95
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2312 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

