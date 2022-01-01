Holy Cow - JFK - 125 JFK Travel Plaza
Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
125 JFK Plaza, Jamaica NY 11430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tics bar and restaurant - 125-17 Rockaway Blvd
5.0 • 6
125-17 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420
View restaurant
Tropical Isle Roti Shop and Bakery
No Reviews
118-19 Liberty Avenue S Richmond Hill, NY 11419
View restaurant