Go
A map showing the location of Holy'Que SmokehouseView gallery

Holy'Que Smokehouse

Open today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5788 York Road

Lahaska, PA 18931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

5788 York Road, Lahaska PA 18931

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub - 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Caleb's American Kitchen - Lahaska
orange starNo Reviews
5738 US-202 Lahaska, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
orange starNo Reviews
415 South York Rd New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian
orange starNo Reviews
450 Union Square Drive New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
Nektar
orange starNo Reviews
8 west mechanic st new hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
KARLA'S
orange starNo Reviews
5 W Mechanic Street New Hope, PA 18938
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lahaska

Doylestown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Holy'Que Smokehouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston