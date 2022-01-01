Go
Holy 'Que Smokehouse

Authentic Texas BBQ located steps from Peddlers Village. Come on by and try some of the lone star state's favorite 'que and small batched creations."

5788 Lower York Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket Cheesesteak$11.00
Soft Taco$11.00
2 Meat$20.00
Choice of 1 Side
Extra BBQ sauce$1.00
1/2 Rack Pork Ribs$20.00
1 Meat$16.00
Choice of 1 Side
Single Honey Cornbread$4.00
Served with Honey Butter
Single Mac and Cheese$4.00
Single Cider Slaw$4.00
See full menu

Location

Lahaska PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

