Holy Schnitzel

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

688 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1047 reviews)

Popular Items

The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading
Cajun Fries$5.99
Create Your Own Salad$9.50
Holy Kids Meal$12.00
French Fries$5.99
Burger$11.99
6oz Patty (Can be made Regular or Spicy)
Dozen Wings$13.49
Dozen Wings Cooked to Perfection with Your Choice of Buffalo, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Chili
Chicken Fingers$10.49
Choose from Regular, Cornflake +$2.00, Buffalo +$0.75, BBQ +$0.50, or Sweet Chili +$0.50
The Holy Toasty$17.49
Crispy Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard, and Holy Sauce
Popcorn Chicken$12.49
Chose from Plain, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Buffalo.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

688 Central Ave

Cedarhurst NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
