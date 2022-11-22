- Home
Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
7222 Main St
Flushing, NY 11367
Menu
Popular Items
Create your Own Salad
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken | Choose your Veggies
Schnitzel with Special Breading | Choose your Veggies
Crispy Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce
6oz Patty (can be made spicy) | Choose your Veggies
Starters
Bacon Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo & Buffalo Sauce.
Creamy Potato wrapped in a Crispy Filo with a side of Tahini
Ask About our Soups (*Please ask/call for Availability)
Honey BBQ pulled Brisket, Coleslaw, served in slider Buns (2pcs)
Hummus, Tehini & Israeli Salad
Crispy Chicken Sliders topped with Pickles, Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce
2 pc Buffalo Chicken Fingers in a Hotdog Bun with Coleslaw & Jalapeno Mayo
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled or Sweet Chili
Add Grilled Pastrami & Sauteed Onions + $2.50
Only Available on Thursday Nights at 3:00pm
Home made Chickpea Spread served with Pita Bread
Shredded Crispy Beef | Choose Buffalo or Honey BBQ
Spiced Beef wrapped in Crispy Filo with a side of Tehini
BBQ Pulled Brisket Loaded on a Bed of French Fries Topped with Jalapeño Mayo (Choose between Regular or Cajun Fries)
Served on a bed of Hummus with a side of Tehini
Salads
Mesclun Mix, Red & Green Peppers, Jalapeños, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Lime Zest & Cilantro Lime Dressing
Spinach, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Banana Peppers, Avocado Mixed with Lemon Vinaigrette & Honey Mustard
Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Creamy Pesto Dressing
Romaine, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Create your Own Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry & Sun-dried Tomatoes, Heart of Palm, Avocado & Lemon Vinaigrette
Schnitzel Chicken Sandwiches
Fried or Grilled Chicken in Buffalo Sauce | Choose your Veggies
Chili Flakes & Breading | Choose your Veggies
Pretzel Breading | Choose your Breading
Marinated Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast | Choose your Veggies
Sesame & Panko Breading | Choose your Veggies
Crushed Garlic & Italian Seasoned Breading | Choose Your Veggies
The Holy Choice Sandwiches
Kung Fu Schnitzel with Avocado, Lettuce, Asian Sesame & Buffalo Sauce topped with Crispy Kosher Bacon
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Jalapeno Mayo & Holy Sauce
Baby Chicken with Hummus, Tahini & Israeli Salad
Buff