Go
Toast

Holy Schnitzel

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

438 Nome Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Chicken Fingers$10.99
6 pieces.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
Regular Fries$5.49
Holy Kids Meal
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers$12.99
6 pieces.
Popcorn Chicken$12.49
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
Hot Dog$3.50
Hot Dog served on a Bun.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Side of Cajun Fries$6.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

438 Nome Ave

Staten Island NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Villa Monte- Richmond

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike's Unicorn Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DiLeo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

​DiLeo's Pizzeria has established a reputation for providing the highest quality food, excellent customer service and speedy delivery to customers in the Staten Island area. We can promise satisfaction because all dishes at DiLeo's Pizzeria are freshly prepared every day with premium ingredients. We specialize in New York-style pizza, party trays, pizza by the slice, homemade dough and pasta, antipasto, wraps, full delicatessen, and whole wheat crust. We offer catering, dine-in, take out, and outdoor seating services. Our restaurant is open 7 days a week to serve you better. Our warm and friendly staff welcomes your next dine-in visit or delivery order!

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town

No reviews yet

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston