Holy Smokes Pizza
The mystique is our unique technique...
26222 Edison Road
Location
26222 Edison Road
South Bend IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Center Stage Pizza
New York Style pizza in a music themed restaurant
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co. offers casual upscale dining located inside the historical Studebaker Mansion. We serve lunch, brunch and dinner. Plan a special event for tour groups, banquets, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions. Visit Studebaker Brewing Co for craft beers and casual brewery inspired menu. Challenge your knowledge in the escape rooms by OutSmart Escapes. We welcome you to visit South Bends most historical venue!"
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR
One of the top 10 fine dining destinations in the Greater South Bend region, a stylish spot with the integration of creative sushi, Japanese, and Asian Fusion dishes. Vegetarian-friendly and Gluten-free-friendly are some of our advantages. Daily delivered seafood with multiple suppliers guarantees the freshness from the ocean directly to your table. You can only find 3 lbs live Maine cold-water lobster and giant size Alaskan king crab legs here. Whether it's Sashimi or Tempura and Teriyaki, it's always delicious.
It is our everyday mission to deliver quality, freshness, and health to our patrons, as well as unique dining pleasure. Together we will create a high-energy and health-oriented Japanese restaurant experience.
PEGGS Restaurant
Breakfast*Brunch*Lunch and weekend Dinner in downtown South Bend, IN
Catering - Grab & Go - Reservations - Patio