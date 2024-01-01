Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Almond cake in
Holyoke
/
Holyoke
/
Almond Cake
Holyoke restaurants that serve almond cake
BAGELS
Comfort Bagel
1 Open Square Way, Holyoke
Avg 4.7
(21 reviews)
Birthday Cake Cream Cheese - 8oz (contains almonds)
$6.85
More about Comfort Bagel
BLUE DOOR GATHERINGS - 400 Dwight Street
400 Dwight Street, Holyoke
No reviews yet
Lemon Almond Poppy Tea Cake
$4.00
*contains almond
More about BLUE DOOR GATHERINGS - 400 Dwight Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Holyoke
French Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hash Browns
Muffins
Cookies
Caesar Salad
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Holyoke to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
West Springfield
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Northampton
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Chicopee
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Easthampton
No reviews yet
Florence
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(759 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(500 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(900 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1395 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston