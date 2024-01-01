Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Holyoke

Holyoke restaurants
Holyoke restaurants that serve almond cake

Comfort Bagel image

BAGELS

Comfort Bagel

1 Open Square Way, Holyoke

Avg 4.7 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Cream Cheese - 8oz (contains almonds)$6.85
More about Comfort Bagel
Consumer pic

 

BLUE DOOR GATHERINGS - 400 Dwight Street

400 Dwight Street, Holyoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Almond Poppy Tea Cake$4.00
*contains almond
More about BLUE DOOR GATHERINGS - 400 Dwight Street

