Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

Healthy, hearty, made fresh daily, and 100% Kosher, our menu can satisfy the tastes of the entire family. We have a wide variety of Salads, Sandwiches, Paninis, Falafels, Burgers, Wraps, and more. Our popular Popcorn Chicken and Chicken Fingers have emerged as local favorites as well. Our customizable Salads are a favorite, and we also offer other vegetarian options as well.
We keep it kosher, and we keep it fresh. We also pack our foods with flavor and our customers frequently remark how our food stands out even in the crowded fast food market. Delicious Kosher Bacon, Spicy Israeli Pickles, and our famous Cornflake Chicken means you can mix things up and try some food with a real local flare.
Do you love sauces? If yes, then you need to try our 25 different sauces and endless combinations of taste and flavors. Start with our Holy Sauce, then try our Chimichurri Sauce, Asian Sesame, and much more. We have several tasty mayo sauces, including Spicy, Garlic, and Jalapeño mayo.

Popular Items

French Fries
Side of Regular, Sweet Potato or Cajun Fries
(3) Chicken Fingers, Fries, Juice Box & Toy$13.99
Crispy Chicken Fingers, with a choice of side order of crispy fries, Juice and a toy.
Create Your Own Salad$11.99
Create your own Salad with the Choice of Greens, Toppings, Protein and choice of Dressings & Sauces inside or on the side of the Salad
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
The Holy Toasty$19.99
Crispy Chicken Topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, & Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce
Classic Burger$15.99
6oz Patty (can be made spicy) with the Choice of Veggies and Sauce
The Holy Schnitzel$15.99
Schnitzel with Choice of Breading
House Made Onion Rings$7.99
Chicken Fingers
Choose Buffalo, Corn Flake, Honey BBQ, Sesame or Pretzel with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ or Plain with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD

AVENTURA FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
