HOLYSHAKES
BEST SHAKES IN TOWN!!!
@holy.shakes
7761 NW 107TH AVE
Popular Items
Location
7761 NW 107TH AVE
MIAMI FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
NATURISSIMO
YOGURT & PAN DE YUCA
Fuegos del Sur
Come in and enjoy!
Doral Steakhouse
La Fontana Steakhouse will comfort and intrigue your senses with delicious Italian dishes and our signature Dry-Aged Meat Program, using the best of carefully selected meats that are aged in our state-of-the-art, custom-made Italian dry aging facilities.
Enjoy dishes with big portions, exclusive flavors, incredible presentations, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience with your entire family.
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
Every Family has a tradition, welcome to ours.