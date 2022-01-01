Go
Home & Away

2222 San Diego ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)

Popular Items

BURGER (Classic)$14.00
1/3 lb Burger with aged Cheddar, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
WINGS$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
CHICKEN FINGERS$11.00
Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of sauce - Ranch, Blue Cheese, or BBQ sauce with Fries or Tots
BURGER (22)$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
TOTS
Crispy Barrels seasoned to perfection.
TACOS$12.00
Your choice of 12-Hour Smoked Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, or Baja Battered Fried Fish
FRIES$3.00
Crisped to order, and seasoned to perfection
SPICY SURF & TURF$15.00
Smoked Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Peruvian Beansm Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, House-made H&A Salsa Verde, Fresh Serrano Chilis, Serrano Cerma, in a Flour Tortilla
PORKY SANDWICH$14.00
12 Hour Smoked Pull Pork Sandwich with, aged Cheddar, House-made BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Apple Coleslaw
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2222 San Diego ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
