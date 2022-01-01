Home & Away
Please Request any Desired Utensils, Only included If Specified in Special Requests.
2222 San Diego ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2222 San Diego ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
Since 2001, Fred's Mexican Cafe in Old Town has been bringing the fiesta to San Diego. Fred's is the place for amigos - both new and old - to have a great time while enjoying quality food, fresh margaritas and a festive atmosphere. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious, Baja-infused selections that are made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. The large outdoor patio is dog friendly, so bring in your furry friends and check out the doggy menu!
Old Town Mexican Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Coyote
Offering Take-Out & Curbside Pick Up!
Restaurant is open for Patio seating.
Wolf In The Woods
Tapas and Wine