Go
Toast

Home Plate Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

215 N. State Street • $

Avg 4.2 (499 reviews)

Popular Items

Asiago Bagel Sandwich$6.05
Denver$12.95
Club Sandwich$8.95
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.50
Chicken Salad$8.65
Fries
Full Griddle - French Toast
Full Griddle$8.65
Chicken Fried Steak$14.95
Cheeseburger$4.80

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

215 N. State Street

Fairview UT

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Corner Station Deli

No reviews yet

A small town deli with fresh and delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and signature drinks. A 1924 original car service station turned deli and co-op located right on highway 89. Come give us a try and experience the nostalgia and great food for yourself!

Stanley's Triangle Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roots 89 Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Das Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch done as only Germans can do it. Homemade soups, sausages, brats, fresh salads and desserts that speak of another time. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston