Home Plate Grill & Bar
There's No Place Like Home Plate!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2460 W Warm Springs Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2460 W Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
Kabuki
Come in and enjoy!
STONEY'S ROCKIN' COUNTRY
Where Country LIVES in Las Vegas!