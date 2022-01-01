Go
Home Plate Grill & Bar

There's No Place Like Home Plate!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2460 W Warm Springs Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots & Marinara$5.00
12 to an order.
NY Steak & Eggs$13.00
8 oz. NY strip steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.
Five Cheese$10.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, pepper jack, and cheddar jack cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelet$9.00
Diced ham, American and Swiss cheese omelet.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
Buttermilk biscuits with sausage and country gravy.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Meat Lovers Omelet$12.00
Ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
Filet Mignon Stroganoff$15.00
Slow-cooked beef tenderloin tips seared in herbs and garlic in a rich, red win demi-glaze sauce over fettuccini. *No other sides served with this classic.
Minor League Ham$8.00
1/2 ham steak served with two eggs any style and your choice of potato.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Premium pepperoni on our classic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Location

2460 W Warm Springs Rd.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
