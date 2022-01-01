Go
Home Restaurant

Upscale casual cuisine- serving the Big Canoe are since 1991

3909 Steve Tate Highway

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
CARAMEL PECAN BROWNIE$4.50
RICH DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE, CARAMEL SAUCE, TOASTED PECANS
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$7.00
FRESH NOODLES IN A CREAMY CHEDDAR SAUCE
CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano-mozzarella-tomato sauce
GRIDDLE BURGER$11.00
Two 3oz Angus beef-lettuce-tomato-onion-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries
Kids Burger$7.00
3 OZ GRIDDLED BURGER-HOME BUN-FRIES
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
MEMPHIS CHICKEN$12.00
Fried Springer MT Farms breast-spicy flour coating-dill pickles-yum sauce-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries
8 OZ BURGER$14.00
"BIG BURGER" 8oz Angus beef-Lettuce, Tomato, Onion-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries
GOAT & GREENS PIZZA$13.00
Mix of local spinach & arugula-goat cheese-fresh oregano-Kalamata olives-sun dried tomato
Location

Marble Hill GA

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
