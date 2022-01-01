Homeslice 33 Pizzeria LLC
We are a takeout and delivery pizzeria. We do have minimal seating. Our menu consists of Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and traditional fryer foods. Come in and enjoy!
12 East Main Street
Location
Corfu NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
