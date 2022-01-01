Go
Welcome to HomeState, a Texas Kitchen serving breakfast tacos, anytime tacos, queso, margaritas and hospitality.

TACOS

5611 N Figueroa St • $

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato (vegetarian)$4.25
potato, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño
Brisket$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Emo's (vegetarian)$4.00
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)
Trinity$4.25
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Brazos (vegetarian)$3.50
black beans, monterey jack
Picadillo$5.00
grass-fed ground beef, potato, carrots, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeño
Frio$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
Chicken$5.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Comal (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
Tijuana Panthers$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5611 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
