TACOS

4624 Hollywood Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (4978 reviews)

Popular Items

Emo's (vegetarian)$4.00
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)
Chicken$5.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Frio$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
Brisket$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Comal (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
Blanco (vegetarian)$4.25
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
Guadalupe$4.25
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
Trinity$4.25
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Potato (vegetarian)$4.25
potato, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño
Pecos$5.00
pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4624 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
