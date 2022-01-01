Go
Toast

Home Team BBQ

Catering Available -
833.444.RIBS
- Catering@HomeTeamBBQ.com

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

700 Harden Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
King's Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions | Choice Of Two Sides
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two-4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House-Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickle | Harissa Mayo | King's Hawaiian Bun | Choice Of One Side
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Tots$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
BBQ Nachos$16.75
Three house made salsas | Sharp Cheddar | Monterrey Jack | Pickled Jalapeños | Crema | Guacamole | Chimichurri
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Toasted Pepitas | Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
6 Wings$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Two Meat Platter$21.25
King's Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions | Choice Of Two Sides
Sliced Brisket Platter$19.00
King's Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions | Choice Of Two Sides
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
King's Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions | Choice Of One Side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Harden Street

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Idiot Pizza

No reviews yet

Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!

Furusato Bento

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Pizza

No reviews yet

Killer New Jersey style pizza, artisan pizzas, refreshing craft beers, & delicious smoothies.

The Salty Nut Cafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned bar & grill located in Five Points, SC right off the University Of South Carolina campus. Known for having the "Saltiest Nuts and the Biggest Deck in Five Points."
Meet Me At The Nut.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston