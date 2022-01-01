Go
Home Team BBQ

Come in and enjoy!!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

126 Williman Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
6 Wings$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Nachos$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Pork Slider$6.25
King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
TOTS$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 Williman Street

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

