Go
Toast

Home Team BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

815 Lauren's Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
6 Wings$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Nachos$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
Chopped Brisket Platter$19.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions
Tots$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$15.75
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
See full menu

Location

815 Lauren's Road

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The HabiTap

No reviews yet

A taphouse & eatery that serves feel good food and an extensive craft list of beer/wine. HabiTap also has retail beer & wine!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0204

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

We can't wait to meet you! We are a certified organic juice and smoothie bar, offering superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices pressed in-house, and more!

Brixx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston