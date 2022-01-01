Home Team BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
815 Lauren's Road
Popular Items
Location
815 Lauren's Road
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The HabiTap
A taphouse & eatery that serves feel good food and an extensive craft list of beer/wine. HabiTap also has retail beer & wine!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0204
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Clean Juice
We can't wait to meet you! We are a certified organic juice and smoothie bar, offering superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices pressed in-house, and more!
Brixx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!