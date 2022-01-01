Home Team Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
7990 Oswego Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7990 Oswego Rd
Liverpool NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Heid's of Liverpool
At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated.
Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”
Heid's Sweet Treats
Come in and enjoy!
Overtime Bar & Grill at Three Rivers Athletic Complex
Come in and enjoy!
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Come in and enjoy!