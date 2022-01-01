Go
Toast

Home Team Pub

Come on in and enjoy!

7990 Oswego Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (386 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.00
Pretzel Bites$8.00
BYOB$11.00
Friday Fish Fry-Friday's Only$14.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken breast1lettuce, tomato, red onion and HTP sauce - Served on a toasted roll
5 Wings$10.00
Traditional or Boneless
Sauces:
Medium, Hot, BBQ, Buffalo Garlic Parmesan, Garlic Cajun, Habanero Mango, Butter Garlic Parmesan, General Tso's ,Thai Sweet Chili
Dry Rubs: Pub Rub, Salt & Pepper, Cajun
20 Wings$28.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce , Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack cheese in a grilled whole wheat wrap Blue cheese served on the side
Pub Bowl$14.00
Chicken Tenders sauce on side$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7990 Oswego Rd

Liverpool NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heid's of Liverpool

No reviews yet

At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated.
Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”

Heid's Sweet Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Overtime Bar & Grill at Three Rivers Athletic Complex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston