Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Build a Burger$10.00
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Cowboy's Candy$13.00
Pretzel$8.00
w/ house made spicy mustard & queso
Fried Chicken Sammie$12.00
hand breaded chicken breast, cole slaw, pickles
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
The Best Turkey$12.00
thinly sliced turkey breast, muenster cheese, sharp honeycup mustard on grilled challah
Big Bob$12.00
two patties, American cheese, house sauce, shredded iceberg, pickles & griddled onion
Mozz Sticks$7.00
w/ marinara
Burger Week$10.00
Meatloaf$14.00
Served with Italian Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
