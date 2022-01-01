Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
Come in and enjoy
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.
Mix'D UP Burgers
Rockin' Burgers and tricked out fries
Salaryman
www.koreanwives.com
Wahoo! Grill
A casual European-influenced neighborhood bistro with an elegant, warm style and a glass-walled dining room surrounded by an enchanting garden paradise outside... all designed to accommodate intimate dinners, a gathering of friends and large party celebrations.