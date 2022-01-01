Homeboy Diner
Eating lunch with a purpose. Homeboy Diner at Los Angeles City Hall is a casual dining spot where Homeboy Industries dishes up food for the public and those who keep the city humming. Come in and enjoy!
200 N Spring St • $
200 N Spring St
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
