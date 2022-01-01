Go
Toast

Homeboy Diner

Eating lunch with a purpose. Homeboy Diner at Los Angeles City Hall is a casual dining spot where Homeboy Industries dishes up food for the public and those who keep the city humming. Come in and enjoy!

200 N Spring St • $

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$8.50
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo
Bagel & Cream Cheese Everything$2.95
Granola Pound$9.95
Cappuccino$2.95
Espresso with a little steamed milk and foam
Latte$2.95
Espresso with steamed milk
Almond Croissant$2.95
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: Almond paste, cane sugar, margarine, egg whites
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Gift Cards
Catering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

200 N Spring St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KAMINARI GYOZA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mermaid Bar

No reviews yet

Good Drinks, Good Food and Good Fun

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rike

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston